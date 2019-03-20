Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.44.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $54.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3,384.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,275,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.
