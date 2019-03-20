Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3,384.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,275,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

