BRF (BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.90. BRF shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 101942 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BRF in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
