BRF (BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.90. BRF shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 101942 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BRF in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get BRF alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BRF (BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $5.90” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/brf-brfs-shares-gap-up-to-5-90.html.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.