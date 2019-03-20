Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,524,000 after purchasing an additional 598,513 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,932,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,641,000 after purchasing an additional 456,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,108,000 after purchasing an additional 354,822 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,645,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,324,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

