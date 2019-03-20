Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

In related news, SVP John W. Hayden sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $259,109.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,591.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $394,202.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,897. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGA opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $127.84 and a one year high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

