Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
