Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In related news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $10,205,359.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 909,804 shares of company stock worth $34,103,100 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/brandes-investment-partners-lp-raises-position-in-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.