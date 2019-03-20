Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $770.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.32. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $196,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

