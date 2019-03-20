Boltt Coin (BOLTT) Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Boltt Coin (CURRENCY:BOLTT) traded down 60.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Boltt Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00021837 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and Hotbit. Boltt Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $22,110.00 worth of Boltt Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boltt Coin has traded down 70.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.96 or 0.17370445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00067001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001333 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Boltt Coin Profile

Boltt Coin (BOLTT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Boltt Coin ‘s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens. The official website for Boltt Coin is bolttcoin.io . The official message board for Boltt Coin is medium.com/@BolttCoin . The Reddit community for Boltt Coin is /r/BolttCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boltt Coin ‘s official Twitter account is @bolttsports

Buying and Selling Boltt Coin

Boltt Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boltt Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boltt Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boltt Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

