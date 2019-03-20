Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,480 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

In related news, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $36,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at $832,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $1,625,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,801,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

