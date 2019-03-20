Bokf Na Has $750,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.90 and a 1 year high of $161.07.

