Bokf Na Buys 1,195 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Leidos were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

