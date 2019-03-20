BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give IPL Plastics (IPLP) a C$13.00 Price Target

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) has been assigned a C$13.00 price objective by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPLP. CIBC upped their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IPL Plastics in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

TSE IPLP traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.31 million and a P/E ratio of 288.46. IPL Plastics has a 52-week low of C$8.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58.

IPL Plastics Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for IPL Plastics plc that provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

