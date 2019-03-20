Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Blueknight Energy Partners from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,232. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.90. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueknight Energy Partners will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.