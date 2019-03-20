Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 4,405 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of AT&T by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of T opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

