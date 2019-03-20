BLOCKv (VEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.38 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Upbit. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $16,953.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00381881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.01659541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00226475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001922 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,613,594 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

