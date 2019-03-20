Blockpass (PASS) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $312,079.00 and $18,347.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00375139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01645958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00230905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,751 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

