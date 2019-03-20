Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

BSL opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

In other news, insider Gordon Mckemie bought 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $110,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Zable bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund.

