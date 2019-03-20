Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $22.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

