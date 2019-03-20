BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,570,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $205,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,784,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after buying an additional 788,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 692.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 707,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,087,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.31 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.50%.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $118,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

