BlackRock Inc. Has $200.35 Million Position in Legg Mason Inc (LM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.18% of Legg Mason worth $200,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,660,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,880,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,119,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,270,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 958,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 546,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legg Mason stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $704.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.90 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

LM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Legg Mason from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

