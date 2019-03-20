Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.63. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,934.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $325,321.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

