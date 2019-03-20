BK CHINA LTD/ADR (BACHY) & CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (CHBAY) Critical Survey

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BK CHINA LTD/ADR and CHIBA BK LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK CHINA LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 CHIBA BK LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BK CHINA LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Profitability

This table compares BK CHINA LTD/ADR and CHIBA BK LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK CHINA LTD/ADR 23.84% 11.30% 0.90% CHIBA BK LTD/ADR 20.61% 5.18% 0.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BK CHINA LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BK CHINA LTD/ADR and CHIBA BK LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK CHINA LTD/ADR $105.27 billion 0.38 $25.52 billion N/A N/A CHIBA BK LTD/ADR $2.11 billion 2.19 $506.36 million N/A N/A

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CHIBA BK LTD/ADR.

Summary

BK CHINA LTD/ADR beats CHIBA BK LTD/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BK CHINA LTD/ADR

About CHIBA BK LTD/ADR

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business. In addition, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and develops computer systems and commissioned computation tasks. Further, the company provides housing-loan guarantees and fee collection services; consulting services for portfolio investments of client financial assets; information and survey services; and accounting and administration, and temporary staff services. Additionally, it engages in the investigation and research of advanced financial technologies; and planning and development of financial services. The company serves individual customers; and regional small- and medium-sized, and middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2018, it operated approximately 181 offices, including 158 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 3 virtual branches; 48,635 off-branch ATM locations; 3 money exchange counters; 3 branches in New York, Hong Kong, and London; and 3 representative offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

