BitRent (RNTB) Market Cap Tops $185,383.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, BitRent has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitRent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and YoBit. BitRent has a market cap of $185,383.00 and $1,071.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00374102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.01645671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00230746 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004751 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OTCBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

