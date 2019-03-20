BioTime, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (BTX)

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioTime in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioTime’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC initiated coverage on BioTime in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioTime in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioTime in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on BioTime in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $1.57 on Monday. BioTime has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTime by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioTime by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,467,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTime by 20.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTime by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 845,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTime by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

