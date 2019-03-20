BidaskClub Downgrades Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Hold

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

MMLP opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $488.91 million, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 567,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 47.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 63,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

