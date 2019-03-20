BidaskClub Downgrades Duluth (DLTH) to Sell

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DLTH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of DLTH opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $645.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Duluth has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $127,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Duluth by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81,872 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 502.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.