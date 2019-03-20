BidaskClub Downgrades Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Strong Sell

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.15. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,257,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after buying an additional 175,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,393,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 262,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,393,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 262,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 155,059 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,163,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 103,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

