BidaskClub Downgrades Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.67 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.42.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $28,815,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.