Bessemer Group Inc. Has $371,000 Position in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of DXC opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

