Bessemer Group Inc. Has $351,000 Position in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (EEMV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) by 3,296.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of BMV:EEMV opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT has a 1 year low of $980.00 and a 1 year high of $1,213.06.

