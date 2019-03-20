Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Software worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Software by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $27,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Mcguone sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $102,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,672 shares of company stock worth $643,154. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.64. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $18.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Software’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

