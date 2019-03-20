Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $56,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 2,240,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,171 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,542,000 after purchasing an additional 759,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 358,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,145,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 328,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 324,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. 9,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,999. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 33.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 7,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $392,356.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,514.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

