Berkley W R Corp Has $471,000 Position in Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGL)

Berkley W R Corp cut its stake in shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:EAGL) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,195 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.14% of Silver Eagle Acquisition worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGL. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,120,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,080,000.

Shares of EAGL stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 50,000 shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fredric D. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of Silver Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $628,950 over the last ninety days.

Silver Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a United States-based blank check company. The Company will seek to capitalize on the deal sourcing, investing and operating to indentify, acquire and operate media or entertainment businesses, including providers of content in the United States or internationally, although it may pursue acquisition opportunities in other sectors.

