Berkley W R Corp Acquires 295,540 Shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (FMCI)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,540 shares during the quarter. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A comprises approximately 1.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the third quarter worth $14,318,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter worth $2,365,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter worth $7,760,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A alerts:

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/berkley-w-r-corp-acquires-295540-shares-of-forum-merger-ii-sh-cl-a-fmci.html.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.