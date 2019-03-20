Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LTG)

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

LTG stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.76 million and a PE ratio of 86.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18).

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £11,952.71 ($15,618.33).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

