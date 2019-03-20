Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Trading Up 13%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 905,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 353,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLCM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

The stock has a market cap of $160.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,753.21% and a negative return on equity of 115.46%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 318,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 300,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 171,874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 153,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

