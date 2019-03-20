Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to post earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.60). Beigene reported earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($14.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.01) to ($11.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($14.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.35) to ($10.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($1.97). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 339.91%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Shares of Beigene stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.79. 35,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,132. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beigene has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $220.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $697,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,298,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,506,222.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $343,418.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at $35,386,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,767 shares of company stock worth $7,691,704. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 418.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,799,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,594,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.