Beiersdorf AG (BEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.60 ($106.51).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEI shares. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th.

BEI stock opened at €88.90 ($103.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a one year high of €103.25 ($120.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

