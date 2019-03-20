Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 3,400,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,096. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,426,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,947,000 after acquiring an additional 481,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 264,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

