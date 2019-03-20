BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 704 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 591.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $179.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

