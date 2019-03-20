BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,377,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,052,000 after buying an additional 428,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after buying an additional 105,608 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,253,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $88.35.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

