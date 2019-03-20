BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $177,439.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,943 shares of company stock worth $6,279,351. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $127.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.35 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

