BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.84.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $833,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,808,385.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $5,115,265.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,767,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,177. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

