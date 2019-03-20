Bayer (BAYN) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.04% from the company’s previous close.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.67 ($103.11).

FRA:BAYN opened at €61.41 ($71.41) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

