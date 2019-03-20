Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

BHC opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,054,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

