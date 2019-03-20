Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Barnes & Noble worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Barnes & Noble had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Barnes & Noble’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $7.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Barnes & Noble Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

