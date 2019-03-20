Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,316 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 93.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $64.36 and a 12-month high of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.46 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

