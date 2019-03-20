Barclays PLC Has $4 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,880.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 2,648 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $85,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,648 shares of company stock worth $1,451,332. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

