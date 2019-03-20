Barclays PLC Has $3.80 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of nVent Electric worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in nVent Electric by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 332,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $568.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

