Barclays PLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 227.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,051 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 245,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $5,293,812.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,666,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 54,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,189,190.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,425,042 shares in the company, valued at $31,379,424.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

