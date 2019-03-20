BANKEX Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx and Simex. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $208,524.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.54 or 0.17326556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00067303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001333 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,894,606 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Simex, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

